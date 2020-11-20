 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boy, 15, shot and killed on Tucson's south side
editor's pick top story

Boy, 15, shot and killed on Tucson's south side

  • Updated
Tucson Police, call scene

Tucson Police Department

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot early Friday morning on Tucson's south side, police say.

Adam Lopez was shot shortly after he left his home on foot sometime before 3 a.m. to meet someone, Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said in a news release. First responders who went to the 300 block of West Missouri Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road, after reports of gunfire found Lopez wounded. They were unable to save him, and Lopez was declared dead at the scene, police said.

No other details were immediately available.

Police ask that anyone with information about the killing call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch full video: Fugitive couple wanted in Tucson killing arrested in Gila County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News