Boy, 15, shot and killed on Tucson's south side

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot early Friday morning on Tucson's south side, police say.
Adam Lopez was shot shortly after he left his home on foot sometime before 3 a.m. to meet someone, Tucson Police Sgt. Richard Gradillas said in a news release. First responders who went to the 300 block of West Missouri Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road, after reports of gunfire found Lopez wounded. They were unable to save him, and Lopez was declared dead at the scene, police said.
No other details were immediately available.
Police ask that anyone with information about the killing call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.
