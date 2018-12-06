Tucson Police Department

A 13-year-old boy died Wednesday from injuries he sustained in a hit-and-run crash in November on the city's southeast side, officials say.

James Greer's family was with him when he died, according to Officer Ray Smith.

A day before the boy's death, officers found the car suspected in the crash under a tarp at a house 1100 block of South Lehigh Drive.

The car was seized and Adrianna Gail McCutcheon, 28, was booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious-injury accident, a police news release said.

Tucson police were asking for the public's help in finding the car and driver since Nov. 29. 

The crash happened about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the intersection of East 22nd Street and South Kolb Road.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk while walking east on Kolb and was struck by a vehicle traveling north in the curb lane.

Detectives continue to investigate.

