Brush fire burning near I-19 on Tucson's south side

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire stoked by high winds on Tucson's south side, near West Valencia Road and Interstate 19, Monday afternoon.

According to a Tucson Fire Department spokesman, the department was called to the fire by a passerby near the 1000 block of West Valencia Road and responded with a single unit.

After determining the fire was too large, and because of limited infrastructure in the area, the fire was declared a full alarm and additional units were deployed.

No structures were threatened and there were no injuries, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire was unknown, however, the spokesman stressed that due to current weather conditions and high winds, the threat of fires in an urban setting is high.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.