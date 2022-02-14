 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brush fire burning near I-19 on Tucson's south side
alert

Brush fire burning near I-19 on Tucson's south side

The Tucson Fire Department at a brush fire near the I-19 Frontage Road and W. Valencia Road in Tucson, Ariz. on February 11, 2022.

 Mamta Popat, Arizona Daily Star

Firefighters extinguished a brush fire stoked by high winds on Tucson's south side, near West Valencia Road and Interstate 19, Monday afternoon.

According to a Tucson Fire Department spokesman, the department was called to the fire by a passerby near the 1000 block of West Valencia Road and responded with a single unit.

After determining the fire was too large, and because of limited infrastructure in the area, the fire was declared a full alarm and additional units were deployed.

No structures were threatened and there were no injuries, the spokesman said.

The cause of the fire was unknown, however, the spokesman stressed that due to current weather conditions and high winds, the threat of fires in an urban setting is high. 

The Tucson Fire Department at a brush fire near the I-19 Frontage Road and W. Valencia Road in Tucson, Ariz. on February 11, 2022.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Tucson Fire douses brushfire on southside

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News