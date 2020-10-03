Candid assessment propels Tucson police reform effort into national spotlight, experts say

She told them about Mark, her 29-year-old, who lives in Phoenix and doesn’t go out after dark. About Michael, 16, who does not yet have a learner’s driving permit because she dreads him being behind the wheel.

And about her 5-year-old, Solomon, who represents hope for a future in which she will no longer feel the need for such rules.

“What impressed me the most is they were willing to listen to me,” Strozier said of the Tucson police officers and commanders who took part in the effort.

“And then I listened to them and I got to see another side,” she said.

“I don’t put my life on the line every day like they do. I started thinking about the psychological toll that could take on a human being,” she said. “And at some point I realized that, as much I didn’t want police to dehumanize my people, there were places where I was dehumanizing them.”

“I didn’t leave space for them to be human,” she said.

Strozier, who also has three daughters, said some of her Black contemporaries in Tucson were critical of her decision to participate in the TPD improvement effort.