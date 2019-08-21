A Canyon del Oro High School student on Wednesday allegedly warned other students not to attend school the next day and threatened the safety of the school, officials said.
The 15-year-old student, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center, according to the Oro Valley Police Department.
At about 6:39 a.m., the department received a report of a threat to the high school after a parent of a Canyon del Oro student saw the thread made through a computer warning. The police department increased officer presence at the school Wednesday while they determined the validity of the threat.
School resource officers worked with Amphitheater School District officials to identify the suspect. The student was charged with interference with an educational institution.