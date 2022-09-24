Carjacking suspect arrested after Tucson police pursuit

A man carjacked a vehicle, led police on a chase and crashed into a power pole on Tucson's east side Tuesday, in a series of events that injured the carjacking victim and an officer, police said.

Officers received a 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. Sept. 20 reporting a carjacking near North Stone Avenue and East Prince Road. It was reported that the carjacker had forcibly removed the female victim from her vehicle, a black Subaru Impreza. Officers contacted the injured victim, who provided them with the suspect’s description. Police did not describe the extent of the victim's injuries.

Additional 911 calls were received regarding erratic driving by the suspect, later identified by police as Micah Angelo Morgan, 27. Officers found Morgan in the area of East 29th Street and South Kolb Road.

Police said they pursued Morgan at low speed as he drove through traffic signals and swerved toward patrol vehicles. As the pursuit continued, Morgan struck a Tucson Police Department patrol vehicle’s push bumper, police said. The officer in the vehicle was not injured and continued the pursuit.

Police deployed tire deflation spikes, causing Morgan to swerve into opposing lanes of traffic on East Golf Links Road. Another officer positioned his patrol vehicle in the roadway, preventing Morgan from driving into the busy westbound lanes. Morgan then collided with the patrol vehicle, causing the patrol vehicle to spin-out as Morgan lost control and struck a power pole, police said.

The officer and Morgan were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. Morgan was taken into custody on suspicion of auto theft, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, unlawful flight from law enforcement and narcotic violations.

Morgan is being held in the Pima County jail without bond.