The Pima County Attorney’s Office says it will not pursue criminal charges against a Tucson woman who was arrested last month in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Melissa Ann Ortiz, 28, was arrested on May 2 on suspicion of second degree murder after Scot Lynn Booth, 42, was found fatally stabbed in a parking lot near West Prince Road and North Stone Avenue following a fight, a Tucson police news release said at the time.

A Pima County Attorney’s Office spokeswoman said Wednesday that no charges against Ortiz were pending and that the office does not intend to pursue charges against her based on evidence. The office would consider presenting the case to a grand jury if additional evidence in the case came to light, she said.

No further details about the decision were provided.

In the incident, Ortiz and a companion were placing an order at a Dairy Queen pick up window when a group of men asked Ortiz for her phone number, according to a complaint filed in the Pima County Justice Court.

An unidentified individual persisted, and Ortiz decided to go through the drive thru instead of waiting for her food, the complaint said.

Ortiz was approached again at her car. Ortiz pulled a knife after being called names and being told something to the effect of, “what are you gonna do,” the complaint said.

The men grabbed at the knife, said a witness who also said he saw Booth get stabbed, the complaint said. Booth died later at a hospital.

Another witness said she saw a woman “bear hug and leg sweep the victim,” the complaint said.

Ortiz called 911, but declined to provide a statement, the complaint said.