Charges against a man in the fatal shooting of a woman this summer on Tucson’s south side have been dropped, court records show.

On February 13, prosecutor Virginia Dawn Aspacher moved to dismiss the case against Andrew Bryan Sharpe without prejudice. Criminal cases that are dismissed without prejudice can be refiled.

Pima County Superior Court judge, Richard E. Gordon later ordered that the case be dismissed and that Sharpe be released from custody, court records say.

Sharpe was accused of fatally shooting Angelica Marie Pinales, 38, on July 5. He was arrested on suspicion of second degree murder.

Pinales was found dead by Tucson police at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of West Ajo Way. At the time, police said Sharpe was arguing with Pinales when gunfire was heard.