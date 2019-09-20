Two drivers and a young child were injured in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Tucson's south side, police say.
One of the drivers suffered life-threatening injuries and the other was seriously injured in the crash at East Silverlake Road and South Kino Parkway.
The child was taken to a hospital in serious but non-life threatening condition, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Detectives are investigating whether impairments were a factor in the crash.
Motorists should avoid the area.