Child in stolen car found safe on road side on Tucson's east side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 1-year-old child was found on the side of the road after the mother’s car was stolen on Tucson’s east side Tuesday morning.

Just after 7:20 a.m., Tucson police received a report that a white SUV was stolen at a convenience store, located at South Wilmot Road and East Nicaragua Drive, which is south of East Golf Links Road. The caller also told officers her young child was in the backseat.

Around 10 minutes later, police received a call about a child found at the side of the road at the 4500 block of East 28th Street. Officers found the child unharmed and returned him to his mother.

The stolen vehicle is still outstanding. Police said it was not a carjacking, and the vehicle was taken without any force or weapons involved.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

