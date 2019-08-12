A suspect was injured by a clerk during an alleged robbery attempt at an AM/PM store on Tucson's southwest side Monday, an official said.
At about 7 a.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to an attempted robbery call at the store near West Valencia Road and South Cardinal Avenue, said Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman.
The male suspect was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, Allerton said. No injuries were reported regarding the store clerk.
There are no additional suspects in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.