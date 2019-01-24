A Cochise County jail chaplain who was out on bond and arrested again earlier this month had 28 additional sex-crime charges filed against him Thursday, officials say.
Doug Packer, 63, now faces 38 charges for alleged incidents from 2014 through 2018, and a 2019 case involving a female inmate.
The alleged incidents between 2014 and 2015 led the Cochise County Attorney's Office to present 12 charges for sexual assault, sexual misconduct and indecent exposure.
For 2017, two additional charges of indecent exposure and sexual conduct were added.
Officials then presented 14 possible charges for sexual abuse, sexual conduct, aggravated assault, kidnapping, indecent exposure and sexual assault for alleged incidents in 2018.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested Packer a second time Jan. 11 to face charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, kidnapping and indecent exposure for incidents in 2019, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Packer is accused of engaging in the unlawful sex acts against a female inmate on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, 2019, court documents say. Of those 10 possible charges, eight are felonies for the sexual acts and two are misdemeanors for allegedly exposing himself.
He was first arrested on Jan. 5 after an investigation into the alleged sex crimes against an inmate led authorities to serve a search warrant at his Sierra Vista home.
Items an inmate claimed to see during the alleged acts were seized from the home on Jan. 5 by a Cochise County Sheriff's detective, according to court documents. The items included a pair of Hanes boxer briefs.
He was booked into the Sierra Vista substation on charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and unlawful sexual conduct, but was out on bond that afternoon.
Packer's bond was set at $250,000, with an initial court appearance pending. The bond after the Jan. 5 arrest was $25,000, of which Packer would have only needed $2,500 to be bailed out.
Packer had been serving as a chaplain since at least fall 2009, according to the Cochise County website. In 2015, Packer won Chaplain of the Year at the Arizona Detention Association Conference.