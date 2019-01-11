A Cochise County jail chaplain who was out on bond was arrested again on Friday morning on new charges of sexual assault and misconduct, officials say.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office arrested Doug Packer, 63, at his home on numerous charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault, sexual misconduct, kidnapping and indecent exposure, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
Packer was arrested on Jan. 5 after an investigation into alleged sex crimes against an inmate led authorities to serve a search warrant at his Sierra Vista home. He was booked into the Sierra Vista substation on charges of sexual abuse, sexual assault and unlawful sexual conduct, but was out on bond that afternoon.
Packer's new bond is set at $250,000, with an initial court appearance pending. The bond after last week's arrest was $25,000, of which Packer would have only needed $2,500 to be bailed out.
Packer had been serving as a chaplain since at least fall 2009, according to the Cochise County website. In 2015, Packer won Chaplain of the Year at the Arizona Detention Association Conference.