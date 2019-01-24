A Cochise County man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault in October, officials say.
On Oct. 28, 2018, officials with the Cochise County Sheriff's Office were notified of the sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman at a home in Pirtleville, according to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
When officials were notified, deputies and border agents were already at the scene investigating the home, which officials say was a "stash house" for undocumented immigrants.
The woman said she and three other people were at the home when an unknown man came in. The man reportedly took the three other people to another location and the woman was left alone.
When the man returned, the woman said he forced himself upon her after demanding money that she was unable to pay, the release says.
When the three others returned to the home and knocked on the door, the man left.
The woman reported the incident and was taken to the hospital. The three other people were taken into custody.
Officials continued to investigate and on Jan. 14, 31-year-old Victor Lopez was arrested. He is facing three charges of sexual assault and one count of kidnapping.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.
