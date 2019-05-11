A 50-year-old substitute teacher in Cochise County was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student Friday afternoon, officials say.
Walter Benny was teaching at the Coronado School, south of Sierra Vista, when Cochise County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at around 1 p.m. for a possible assault.
Deputies then found Benny who was experiencing a medical issue, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The specific health issue was not released.
After further investigation, deputies learned that Benny allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy in class before experiencing the medical issue.
Benny was taken to Cochise County Jail after his release from the hospital.
The investigation is ongoing.