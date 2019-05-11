Mug shot of 50-year-old Walter Benny.

 Cochise County Sheriff's Office

A 50-year-old substitute teacher in Cochise County was arrested for allegedly assaulting a student Friday afternoon, officials say.

Walter Benny was teaching at the Coronado School, south of Sierra Vista, when Cochise County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched at around 1 p.m. for a possible assault. 

Deputies then found Benny who was experiencing a medical issue, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The specific health issue was not released.

After further investigation, deputies learned that Benny allegedly assaulted a 14-year-old boy in class before experiencing the medical issue. 

Benny was taken to Cochise County Jail after his release from the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1