Confrontation in Tucson parking lot leaves 79-year-old man dead

A 79-year-old man is dead following a confrontation in a parking lot in midtown Tucson that also left a woman injured.

Tucson police are looking for the person who struck Anthony Ames and a woman with a vehicle on March 25, just before 4:30 p.m.

Police were called to the 1000 block of North Columbus Boulevard, near Speedway, where they found the pair with serious, life-threatening injuries. They were taken to a local hospital. Ames later died on April 2.

Police determined the incident wasn't a pedestrian accident. They learned that during a confrontation in the parking lot, the suspect struck the pair with a vehicle and then left the area on foot, a news release said.

No further information was immediately released. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.

