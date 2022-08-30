 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Country singer who went missing found dead in Tucson

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A country singer was found dead in Tucson days after being reported missing, officials said.

On Aug. 26, Luke Bell, 32, was found dead in the 5500 block of East Grant Road, near North Craycroft Road, Tucson police said. The cause of death is still under investigation.

According to an article from Saving Country Music, Bell, who is originally from Wyoming, had gone missing on Aug. 20 in Tucson. The article also reported that Bell was hiding a severe battle with bipolar disorder. It also said he had gone missing before, sometimes hopping freight trains to travel around the country.

Matt Kinman, a close friend who was with Bell, said his mental state took a turn for the worse and ran off while Kinman went to get something to eat in Tucson, Saving Country Music reported.

People are also reading…

According to the Daily Beast website, "The honky-tonk musician was widely celebrated for reenergizing a bygone sound, and despite releasing just one album ... , Bell quickly rose to prominence and critical acclaim, opening for the likes of Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam."

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Greenland ice sheet set to lose trillions of tons of ice, raising sea levels drastically

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News