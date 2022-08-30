Country singer who went missing found dead in Tucson

A country singer was found dead in Tucson days after being reported missing, officials said.

On Aug. 26, Luke Bell, 32, was found dead in the 5500 block of East Grant Road, near North Craycroft Road, Tucson police said. The cause of death is still under investigation.

According to an article from Saving Country Music, Bell, who is originally from Wyoming, had gone missing on Aug. 20 in Tucson. The article also reported that Bell was hiding a severe battle with bipolar disorder. It also said he had gone missing before, sometimes hopping freight trains to travel around the country.

Matt Kinman, a close friend who was with Bell, said his mental state took a turn for the worse and ran off while Kinman went to get something to eat in Tucson, Saving Country Music reported.

According to the Daily Beast website, "The honky-tonk musician was widely celebrated for reenergizing a bygone sound, and despite releasing just one album ... , Bell quickly rose to prominence and critical acclaim, opening for the likes of Willie Nelson and Dwight Yoakam."