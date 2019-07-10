A Pima County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicle was involved in a three-vehicle crash in Tucson's northwest side.

Detectives are investigating the cause of the crash at West Orange Grove Road and North La Cholla Boulevard. The drivers and deputy involved in the crash sustained minor injuries, the department said.

The department asked drivers to be cautious if they are traveling through the location and if possible to avoid the area as the i ntersection may be closed intermittently while detectives investigate.

