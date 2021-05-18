Court orders new trial for man in drug case because he did not have own attorney

Matias later retracted her confession.

Both were indicted on charges of conspiracy, possession and transportation of marijuana for sale.

At the arraignment, the prosecutor said he had “real concern’’ about one attorney representing both “in a case where there are obviously competing defenses.’’

But Abrams dismissed those concerns, saying they essentially had “a common defense agreement’’ and had signed a waiver of potential conflict after being advised of their rights. Bolick said the trial judge made no further inquiries.

Both were convicted, with Duffy sentenced to three concurrent prison terms, the longest of which is six years.

Bolick said that conviction cannot stand.

“Representation of multiple criminal defendants by the same attorney sometimes may be strategically warranted, but it raises conflict of interest risks,’’ he wrote.

The justice also said the Sixth Amendment right to legal counsel — and a conflict-free legal counsel — can be waived.