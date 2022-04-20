Court records: Woman told multiple sources about killing homeless woman

A woman arrested in connection the slaying of a homeless woman on Tucson’s south side told multiple sources that she had taken a life, court records show.

On April 4, the Arizona Department of Public Safety received information that Glorya E. Smith-Lee, 47, and her husband, Kenneth Edward Neece, 43, had killed a woman and had the body in a barrel in their bathroom, court records say.

In the days that followed, authorities conducted surveillance on the property and on April 13, detectives were made aware of a check welfare call the Pima County Sheriff’s Department received. The caller had heard there was a dead body at a residence nearby, court records say.

A deputy responded to the area and was denied access to the property, court records say. The deputy reported smelling a chemical odor and seeing residents on the property tending a fire.

Detectives then spoke to the reporting party of the check welfare call who said she had been on the property on April 7 and April 10 to pick up some cats, court records say. The caller said there was a 55-gallon barrel outside the northwest corner of the main building that was smoldering like it had been on fire and a pillow was pushed into it. The caller also said it stunk like chemicals and as she continued north, she could smell what she thought was a dead animal.

According to court records, Smith-Lee told someone that Patricia Belen Gonzales, 29, reportedly stole from her, they killed her and that the body was still at Smith-Lee’s home.

On April 14, AZDPS detectives served a search warrant on two adjoining properties located at 5590 East Klafter Road and 8505 South Craycroft Road. During the search, detectives found a utility box trailer with a metal-colored box at the rear of the trailer, court records say.

A large amount of white powdery substance, consistent with lye, was also seen on the floorboard of the trailer and an odor of decomposition was coming from the trailer.

A canine trained and certified in the detection of human remains alerted on this trailer, possibly indicating the presence of human remains, court records say. The metal box was cut open and detectives found a layer of spray foam and multiple layers of plastic. Once the plastic was cut open, odor of decomposition filled the area and clothing was seen under the plastic and flesh was felt underneath.

Over 20 people were found on the property and interviewed, court records say. Multiple witnesses had conversations with Smith-Lee who told them she hurt someone really bad or took a life. Witnesses also reported a strong odor of bleach and cleaning supplies in a trailer and the residence.

An additional witness said Neece told them he put a pipe on a girl’s neck and stood on it, court records say. Another witness was told by Smith-Lee that she and Neece were slapping a girl around for stealing electronics. The girl then picked up a hammer, hit Neece and tried to hit Smith-Lee before being disarmed by them.

Detectives arrested both Smith-Lee and Neece on charges including first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with physical evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 520-882-7463.

