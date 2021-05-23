Court tosses Tucson man's appeal in child porn conviction case

PHOENIX — People who store child pornography in the “cloud” cannot claim an illegal search when the operator of the remote storage site turns them in to authorities.

That’s the conclusion of the Arizona Court of Appeals in rejecting a bid by a Tucson man to toss his criminal conviction and his 170-year prison sentence.

The case dates to 2016 when Google discovered 19 images of child pornography at the Google+ Photos account of Edgar Fristoe. It forwarded the findings to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

That information eventually found its was to a Tucson police detective who used the info, including Fristoe’s phone number, email address and IP address, to obtain a search warrant for his home and cell phone. That led to several images on the phone.

A trial judge rejected Fristoe’s bid to suppress the evidence as anything gathered was based on a warrantless search. That led to a three-day bench trial, a finding of guilt and 10 terms of 17 years each, to be serve consecutively.

On appeal, Fristoe does not dispute the Fourth Amendment is a ban on warrantless searches by the government and that Google is a private company.