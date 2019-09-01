A crash involving a semi-truck closed Flowing Wells Road just north of Prince Road in north Tucson Sunday morning.
Nobody was injured in the crash, but the semi-truck struck a utility pole that will need to be replaced, said officer Ray Smith, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
Smith said the road is expected to be closed until almost 4 p.m.
This story will be updated.
