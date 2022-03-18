Crash closes I-10 frontage road in Marana

Arizona Daily Star
The Interstate 10 frontage road is closed between Marana and Tangerine roads due to a crash on Friday afternoon.
All lanes of I-10 are open but there is slowing in the area, Northwest Fire District said.
Five people have been taken to local hospitals.
No further information was immediately available.
