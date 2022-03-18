 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes I-10 frontage road in Marana
The I-10 frontage road between Marana and Tangerine Roads is closed due to an injury crash Friday afternoon. 

 Courtesy Northwest Fire District

The Interstate 10 frontage road is closed between Marana and Tangerine roads due to a crash on Friday afternoon. 

All lanes of I-10 are open but there is slowing in the area, Northwest Fire District said. 

Five people have been taken to local hospitals. 

No further information was immediately available. 

