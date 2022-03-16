Crash shuts down Arivaca Road south of Tucson

Arivaca Road, south of Tucson, is shut down in both directions following an injury crash on Interstate 19 on Wednesday.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks those traveling in the area to find alternate routes.
No further information was immediately available.
Collision on Arivaca Road https://t.co/K85QV6dYT6 pic.twitter.com/LY4HzwXKaV— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) March 16, 2022
