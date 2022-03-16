 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash shuts down Arivaca Road south of Tucson
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arivaca Road, south of Tucson, is shut down in both directions following an injury crash on Interstate 19 on Wednesday. 

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department asks those traveling in the area to find alternate routes.

No further information was immediately available. 

