Crash with gravel truck leaves one man dead in Oro Valley

A 19-year-old died in a car crash in Oro Valley on Thursday morning, officials said.
Joshua Gifford was killed when he crashed into a gravel truck on Tangerine Road at Monterra Vista Drive, the Oro Valley Police Department said.
The roadway was closed for several hours Thursday while police investigated.
