Crash with gravel truck leaves one man dead in Oro Valley
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 19-year-old died in a car crash in Oro Valley on Thursday morning, officials said.

Joshua Gifford was killed when he crashed into a gravel truck on Tangerine Road at Monterra Vista Drive, the Oro Valley Police Department said.

The roadway was closed for several hours Thursday while police investigated.

