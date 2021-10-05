DEA agent killed in gunfight on a train stopped in Tucson identified

A DEA agent shot and killed in a shootout on an Amtrak train stopped in Tucson on Monday morning has been identified.

Meanwhile, a man who was killed in the gunfight and a man who was arrested were carrying bags of marijuana and related products that an agent found just before the shooting started, federal court documents indicate.

Special Agent Mike Garbo was killed during what has been called a routine inspection of a train car for contraband, like drugs and weapons.

A second Drug Enforcement Administration agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the gunfight. The DEA agent was listed in critical condition. The police officer was in stable condition. Both are being treated at Banner-University Medical Center.

Devonte Okeith Mathis, whose name was on a list of people agents were investigating that also contained the man believed to have shot Garbo, was arrested after officers linked him to bags that contained about 2.39 kilograms of marijuana, marijuana edibles and other products related to the drug, according to federal court documents.

The other man — identified only as D.T in court documents — appears to be the man agents say fired a gun at officers and was shot and killed.