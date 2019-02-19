A 17-year-old boy faces first-degree murder charges after an alleged attempt to flee from authorities resulted in a crash killing three teens in San Tan Valley Tuesday morning, authorities say.
At about 11 a.m., a Pinal County Sheriff's Office deputy attempted a traffic stop on a silver car for an expired temporary vehicle registration and excessive speed near Schnepf Road and Hash Knife Draw, an office news release said.
The 17-year-old driver allegedly refused to stop, leading the deputy on a short high-speed chase before losing control of the vehicle and crashing in to a cement barricade along Schnepf Road.
Two 18-year-old men and a 16-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene. They were not wearing seatbelts during the crash, the news release said.
The 17-year-old boy, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He admitted to deputies of being under the influence of marijuana during the incident.
Deputies then discovered marijuana, dangerous drugs, a large amount of cash, an AR-15 rifle, one MP40 sub-machine gun, a shotgun and two handguns inside the car, the news release said.
The juvenile driver faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony flight.