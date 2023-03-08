A dead bobcat was found hanging from a tree by an illegal leg-hold trap Wednesday on Tucson’s east side, officials say.

A reward of up to $500 is being offered for information about the bobcat's death, Arizona Game and Fish said in news release.

The bobcat was found on Wednesday by Game and Fish officers near East Colossal Cave Road and East Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

The bobcat had been seen in the area just days before it was trapped, a news release said.

"Hanging the bobcat from the tree was an ugly spectacle in public view that was especially cruel if the bobcat was still alive when placed there," Raul Vega, the agency's regional supervisor for the agency's Tucson office said in the news release.

"We urge anyone who saw or heard something to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Game and Fish game thief hotline at 800-352-0700 and reference OGT#23-000455.