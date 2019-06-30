A man and a woman died in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck north of Tucson, officials said.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash around 8 p.m. Saturday at West Roller Coaster Road and North Grande Avenue, near North La Cañada Drive and West River Road.
When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman with severe injuries. Northwest Fire officials also responded and attempted life saving efforts, according to the sheriff's department. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Thomas Waites, 69, who was driving the truck, was arrested and faces charges including two counts of manslaughter, criminal damage and driving under the influence, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
Traffic investigators took over the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.