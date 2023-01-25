Dead Pima County jail inmate was shot at a sports bar a month earlier

The Pima County inmate who was found dead in his cell Monday, Jan. 23, was previously shot after he entered a local bar and threatened customers with a rifle in December.

On Dec. 18, a 911 call was made by staff at Famous Sam’s, 2320 N. Silverbell Road, about a man who was kicked out of the business and had made threats prior to leaving. An hour later, another 911 caller reported a shooting at the same location, Tucson police said.

Officers arrived at the bar and found Jose Flores, 61, shot and took him to Banner University Medical Center. The man who shot Flores remained at the scene, police said.

Detectives learned that Flores had been in the bar earlier and was asked to leave due to his behavior. Flores returned an hour later, armed with a rifle and began pointing it at several customers. Another customer shot Flores, police said.

Flores received care for his injuries and was released from the hospital on Jan. 16. He was then booked in to the Pima County jail on eight counts of aggravated assault and one count of terrorist threats.

On Monday night, a corrections officer found Flores unresponsive in his cell. Flores was later pronounced dead after medics attempted to resuscitate him.

The cause of death is unknown. Detectives found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and detectives will present their findings to the Pima County Attorney’s Office when complete.