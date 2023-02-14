A deadly crash on Interstate 10 on Tucson's southeast side that caused a nitric acid spill on Tuesday is expected to continue to snarl traffic Wednesday morning, officials said.

The crash forced the closure of I-10 between Kolb and Rita roads on Tuesday, Feb. 14, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety warned that motorists in the area should anticipate an impact on their Wednesday morning commute.

According to DPS, the commercial truck was hauling liquid nitric acid in a box trailer when it rolled over on I-10 east around 2:45 p.m. The driver was killed.

No information about the driver was released Tuesday.

Soon after the crash, an emergency alert was issued that told people within one mile of the wreck to shelter in place. The affected area was loosely bound by Kolb and Houghton roads between Valencia and Voyager roads.

People also were advised to turn off heaters and air conditioning units that bring in outside air, the alert continued.

The University of Arizona Tech Park also was evacuated.

The Vail School District, with campuses in the area, asked parents to pick up children as soon as possible and moved children who were participating in outdoor afterschool activities indoors. On Tuesday night, the district alerted parents that due to the ongoing traffic concerns, school start times and bus routes would be pushed back by two hours on Wednesday.

"We are being told that clean-up is expected to take until roughly 8 a.m. tomorrow morning," Vail Superintendent John Carruth said. "DPS is already warning of disruptions to morning commutes in our area."

The district also canceled zero hour classes for high school students, its Vail Inclusive Preschool and Prekindergarten morning sessions at two campuses, and field trips scheduled before 11 a.m.

Despite the late start, school dismissal times will remain the same, afterschool activities will be held and bus routes will run as scheduled, Carruth said.

For more information about the closure and crash, go to azdps.gov/news/ims/92. For more information about the Vail School District's delayed start, go to facebook.com/vailschooldistrict.