Death of man who died after fight at Tucson motel declared homicide

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The death of a 52-year-old man at a motel near Interstate 10 has been declared a homicide, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Ramon Miranda Escudero was involved last month in a "physical altercation with other people" at a motel near I-10 and East Irvington Road, the sheriff said.

Deputies who responded about 7:15 p.m. to a Sept. 3 disturbance call found the Escudero with serious injuries. Escudero died at a hospital a short time later.

Detectives are seeking witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact 88-CRIME to make an anonymous report.

