Two people were found dead Thursday afternoon in a hotel room on Tucson’s south side and police are investigating it as a homicide, officials say.

Xavier Morales, 54, and Sonia Zaragoza, 35, were found about 12:45 p.m. inside a room at the Minsk Hotel, on East Benson Highway near South Park Avenue, a Tucson Police Department news release said.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Both Morales and Zaragoza had “sustained trauma” and were unresponsive when they were discovered by an employee, the news release said.

No further details were immediately released by police Friday. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.