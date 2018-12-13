The man accused of taking secret photos of women at a Goodwill store on Sept. 23 was recently arrested, authorities said.

Frank Atha, 34, was captured on camera leaving a Goodwill store on Ina Road after being confronted for trying to take "compromising photographs" of a woman inside, a Pima County Sheriff's Department news release said.

Tips from the public helped detectives identify Atha. At Atha's home, detectives found evidence showing other possible victims, a sheriff's department news release said.

Atha was arrested for surreptitious videotaping and booked in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex.

