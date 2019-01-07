A man who attempted to break into a string of homes south of Tucson is dead following a shooting Monday morning, officials say.
Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of East Summit Street, near Old Nogales Highway, just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check, according to department spokesperson Deputy James Allerton.
When deputies arrived, they learned a man had attempted to break into multiple homes on Summit Street.
According to Allerton, there was a shooting at one of the homes, but it is unknown who initiated the shooting. The suspect was killed, and a resident was injured.
The resident was transported to the hospital, but the extent of the resident's injuries is unknown. Allerton also says further details of the suspect's death will be released after an autopsy is completed by the county medical examiner.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further details have been released. This story will continue to be updated.