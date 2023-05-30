Several people were arrested at a property south of Tucson International Airport Saturday after deputies say they found evidence of a cockfighting ring, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Deputies went to the property in the 9800 block of South Cactus Apple Lane, near South Old Vail Road, to check on a report of cockfighting. They eventually made multiple arrests on suspicion of cockfighting, possession of fighting roosters, narcotics possession, driving under the influence, outstanding warrants and intentional animal cruelty, the news release said.

Over 150 animals were seized. Among the recovered animals were roosters, hens, chicks, dogs, and a tortoise.

Anyone with information is asked call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.