Mug shot of Kevin Purdon

Kevin A. Purdon escaped from a minimum security custody in Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 24.

 Arizona Department of Corrections

An inmate who escaped from a minimum-custody facility on Sunday was found on Thursday, officials say.

Kevin A. Purdon was last seen at the Catalina Unit shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. He is serving a four-year sentence for solicitation of a dangerous drug, the Arizona Department of Corrections said on Monday. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Purdon was located about 4 p.m. Thursday after deputies received a tip, said Pima County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Deputy Marissa Hernandez. Purdon was found near the 9600 block of South Avra Road, near Fred’s Arena Bar & Steakhouse in the Three Points area.

He was taken into custody without incident, Hernandez said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.