An inmate who escaped from a minimum-custody facility on Sunday was found on Thursday, officials say.
Kevin A. Purdon was last seen at the Catalina Unit shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday. He is serving a four-year sentence for solicitation of a dangerous drug, the Arizona Department of Corrections said on Monday.
Purdon was located about 4 p.m. Thursday after deputies received a tip, said Pima County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Deputy Marissa Hernandez. Purdon was found near the 9600 block of South Avra Road, near Fred’s Arena Bar & Steakhouse in the Three Points area.
He was taken into custody without incident, Hernandez said.