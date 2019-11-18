Officials are currently investigating a suspicious death in the Catalina area.
About 4:30 a.m. Monday, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the 14000 block of North Bowman Road, east of North Oracle Road, for a "report of a man down," the department said.
Upon arrival, deputies found a deceased man with obvious signs of trauma.
Bowman Road is currently closed between East Wilds and East Rollins roads.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911. No further information has been released.