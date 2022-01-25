Deputies investigating suspicious death on Mount Lemmon

Arizona Daily Star
The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death on Mount Lemmon.
Deputies were responding to the area of Molino Basin near Catalina Highway Tuesday afternoon.
Community members are encouraged to avoid the area.
No further information was immediately available.
