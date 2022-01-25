 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputies investigating suspicious death on Mount Lemmon
alert

Deputies investigating suspicious death on Mount Lemmon

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death on Mount Lemmon. 

Deputies were responding to the area of Molino Basin near Catalina Highway Tuesday afternoon. 

Community members are encouraged to avoid the area. 

No further information was immediately available. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Avenatti representing self in Stormy Daniels case

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News