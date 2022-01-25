 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deputies investigating suspicious death on road to Mount Lemmon
Deputies investigating suspicious death on road to Mount Lemmon

Pima County Sheriff's investigators are on scene of a suspicious death on the road to Mount Lemmon. 

 Edward Celaya, Arizona Daily Star

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death in the area of the Molino Basin campground on the way to Mount Lemmon. 

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were alerted about a dead body in the area of Molino Basin near Catalina Highway. Detectives were called in after deputies noted what a department spokesman described as suspicious circumstances. 

Community members are encouraged to avoid the area. 

No further information was immediately available. 

