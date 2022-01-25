Deputies investigating suspicious death on road to Mount Lemmon

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating a suspicious death in the area of the Molino Basin campground on the way to Mount Lemmon.
Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were alerted about a dead body in the area of Molino Basin near Catalina Highway. Detectives were called in after deputies noted what a department spokesman described as suspicious circumstances.
Community members are encouraged to avoid the area.
No further information was immediately available.
Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.
