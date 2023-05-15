A 45-year-old man was shot early Sunday morning during an ongoing dispute, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Monday in a news release.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of East Hermans Road about 4:30 a.m. following a reported shooting in the area that's near South Wilmot Road, south of Interstate 10, the department said in the news release.

They found Thomas Valenzuela wounded with a gunshot to the abdominal area, and he was then to a hospital, the release said. No update on his condition was released Monday.

Detectives say they've learned Valenzuela was involved in an longtime dispute with a woman.

The woman is not being named by the Star because she has not be arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.