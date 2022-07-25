 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Deputies: Reckless Tucson driver arrested

  • Updated

A 60-year-old man was arrested this weekend after reports of a driver driving recklessly in the Catalina Foothills area, officials said.

The incident started about 12:30 p.m. Saturday when several callers to the Pima County Sheriff's Department reported the driver of a white Mercedes driving the wrong way in traffic while tossing items out of the window.

A chase started when the driver fled from an attempted traffic stop on East Sunrise and North Craycroft roads after a deputy saw the Mercedes driver run a red light, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release. The Mercedes driver continued to drive recklessly, forcing motorists to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Deputies eventually flattened the tires on the Mercedes, boxed it in and forced the driver to stop.

Michael Hodges was arrested and booked into the Pima County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and several counts of endangerment, the department said.

Michael Hodges

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: 'Supercool' ways to cut your Tucson Electric bill

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News