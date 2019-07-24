Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating three paintings worth about $50,000 that were stolen from a home in northwest Tucson earlier this month.
Around 6:30 p.m. on July 10, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 6900 block of North Chula Vista Reserve Place, near North Oracle and West Ina roads, for a report of a burglary. Deputies learned the house had been broken into earlier that day, the department said in a news release.
Among the items taken were the three paintings, which were painted in 2012 by the then 9-year-old artist Kieron Williamson, the department said. The owner said the paintings have an estimated value of about $50,000, and are identified as “City Temple”, “Kelling Cottages”, and “Thurne Mill."
Detectives with the burglary unit are investigating the incident and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or locating the paintings.
Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.