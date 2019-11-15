Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigate an armed robbery with shots fired on Orange Grove Rd. and N Mona Lisa Rd., on Nov. 15, 2019.

Pima County Sheriff's detectives are searching for an armed robbery suspect northwest of Tucson Friday morning, an official said.

Westbound Orange Grove and North Mona Lisa roads are shut down due to the incident. Motorists should use alternate routes.

At about 9 a.m., deputies responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General on Ruthrauff Road and located the suspect's SUV heading toward Mona Lisa and Orange Grove.

While approaching the vehicle, gunfire was exchanged, said Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman. He did not confirm who fired their weapon during the incident.

There were no reported injuries, Allerton said.

The man then obtained a White Ford F-150 with "Bear Communications" on its side and fled westbound from the area.

The suspect is said to be a man, 35 to 45 years old, last seen in a white shirt and blue jeans. He was also wearing a red bandanna on his head, the department said.

If the vehicle or man is located, residents should call 911 and avoid approaching him.

