Authorities are searching for a woman who allegedly stole a car belonging to a man who was found dead in his Green Valley home on Wednesday.
Around noon, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 600 block of West Woodfield Court, west of Interstate 19, after the man was found unresponsive by his family, according to a department news release.
Deputies found the dead man in his bedroom, the release said. They learned a woman who was the man's guest took the man's car without permission, the release said.
The department is asking for the public's help in locating the car — a white 2008 Toyota Avalon 4-door sedan with an Arizona license plate number AAM3575. The car has a missing passenger side rear view mirror and a missing front bumper cover, the department said.
Detectives have not determined the man's cause of death.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.