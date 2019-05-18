Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood south of Tucson International Airport Saturday night.
Around 7:27 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of South Summit Creek Drive for an unknown problem, according to a Pima County Sheriff's Department press release.
When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.
Deputies then located a person of interest who they have detained for questioning, the release said. There are no other outstanding suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.