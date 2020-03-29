You are the owner of this article.
Deputy fires gun in altercation with man throwing rocks at cars near Sabino Canyon
Deputy fires gun in altercation with man throwing rocks at cars near Sabino Canyon

Victor Edward Carillo

 Pima County Sheriff's Office

Officials say a man was arrested after a fight with a deputy in which he deputy fired his handgun. 

The man was not struck and was arrested shortly after the fight, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release. 

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to reports of a man throwing rocks at passing cars in the area of Sabino Canyon Road and Old Sabino Canyon Road.

Deputies found Victor Edward Carillo, 35, in the area that they believe was armed with a knife, the department said. That's when a fight ensued between Carillo and a deputy. 

Carillo was arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer, a felony, and was booked into the Pima County jail.

