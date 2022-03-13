 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deputy involved in shooting SW of Tucson
top story

Deputy involved in shooting SW of Tucson

  • Updated
Code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday night southwest of Tucson, officials say.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Rocky Peak Court, near West Ajo Way and South Kinney Road.

Hours after the shooting, the Sheriff Department had released no details Sunday morning.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Desert Survivors Annual Spring Plant Sale

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News