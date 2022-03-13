Deputy involved in shooting SW of Tucson

Arizona Daily Star
A Pima County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting Saturday night southwest of Tucson, officials say.
The shooting happened about 8 p.m. in the 3900 block of South Rocky Peak Court, near West Ajo Way and South Kinney Road.
Hours after the shooting, the Sheriff Department had released no details Sunday morning.
