Dispute over Tucson-area school's COVID-19 policy leads to 3 arrests

A dispute over Sahuarita School District's COVID-19 quarantine policy resulted in three people being arrested Friday, Aug. 13, after they refused to leave campus.

A student and two adults — Damian Majuta, 48, and Jennifer Majuta, 46 — were arrested on trespassing charges after they and five other adults came on to the Walden Grove High School campus to speak with the principal about the student not being allowed to return to school property. It was reported that the student may have been exposed to a person who tested positive for the virus.

Sahuarita Unified School District has a policy that requires a person exposed to COVID-19 to quarantine.

The school's principal, Teresa Hill, met with the group and then advised them to leave, offering to meet again on a future date, Sahuarita police said. The group refused to leave. Police tried to mediate the situation but received no compliance from the group, which primarily stayed in the lobby of the Walden Grove office.

After advising the group to leave or face arrest for trespassing multiple times, police arrested Damian and Jennifer Majuta and the student after they refused to leave. The other adults in the group left the school after the three arrests.