Douglas Border Patrol agents save man from overdosing

United States Border Patrol agents in Douglas saved a suspect who overdosed following a pursuit.

On Aug. 14 around 8 a.m., the Douglas Border Patrol station received a report that a silver sedan picked up suspected migrants. Within minutes, a vehicle matching the caller’s description was caught on surveillance cameras, a Border Patrol news release said.

Agents attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield. The sedan continued down a dirt road before finally coming to a stop. A man and a woman, both U.S. citizens, fled the vehicle, but were apprehended by agents, the news release said.

Marijuana and fentanyl were discovered inside the vehicle, the news release said. As agents investigated, they noticed that the driver seemed to be experiencing a drug overdose. Additional agents, both EMTs, were called to the scene to help.

The driver, who admitted to taking several narcotic pills, was given NARCAN, the news release said. His condition improved and he was taken to a local hospital for further assessment.

The case was turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Both the driver and a passenger face charges for failure to yield as well as possession of narcotics and drug paraphernalia.